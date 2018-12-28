Yoga doesn't pertain to just a few people, binds everyone: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Friday said false impressions were being created and spread about that it pertains to only a few people or a specific community.

The President, who was in Mumbai to deliver the keynote address at an event organised to celebrate the centenary of the Institute, added that belongs to all and binds everyone.

"False impression are being created and spread about Yoga that it pertains to only few people or a specific community. But this is not the truth. Yoga is a way to make body, mind and soul healthy and this binds everyone," he said.

said that going for morning walks was also a part of Yoga and doing it regularly prevents illnesses as it enriches one's immunity.

"Yoga is the best way to cure high blood pressure, hypertension, asthma etc if someone does it regularly," he said.

hailed Yoga Institute's contribution in keeping scores of people healthy by popularising Yoga all over the world.

"I have been told that the has devised a new aasan (posture) to cure spine problems among truck drivers caused by sitting for hours at the steering wheel. This aasan's name is truckaasan," he said.

Recalling his visit to Suriname last year, Kovind said, "When I and the President of Suriname were doing Yoga, it was the first time that the heads of state of two countries were doing Yoga at the same time on one platform."

Kovind also told the gathering about his interaction with the President of Cuba on the topic of Yoga.

"Cuba is a Communist country and people in Communist countries do not see Yoga favourably. However, the (Cuban) President and the the First Lady told me how both had become staunch followers of Yoga and were practising it diligently," Kovind said.

Among those present for Friday's event were Maharashtra GovernorC Vidyasagar Rao,state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and spiritual leader Swami Chidanand.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis lauded the institute for playing an outstanding role in spreading Yoga, adding that the ancient practice had the power to erase differences between individuals and nature as well as fight problems caused by modern day lifestyle.