Yogi Adityanath arrives to PM's residence for meeting on UP cabinet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the National Capital today, a television channel reported today.
The channel said that the UP CM is likely to meet Modi soon, to discuss a possible cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath is also scheduled to meet J P Nadda after his discussions with the PM.
The BJP won the recent assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, with a clear majority.
