Yogi Adityanath isolates self after his officials test positive for Covid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a few officials who tested positive for COVID-19.
Adityanath informed this on his Twitter handle.
"A few officials in my office have contracted COVID-19. I had come into their contact. That is why, as a precautionary measure, I am self-isolating myself and will work virtually," the UP CM tweeted in Hindi.
This has come in the midst of West Bengal assembly polls, where Adityanath was one of the star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Uttar Pradesh government has already announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places for effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic during Navratri and Ramzan.
