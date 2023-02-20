You have disappeared like Mr India, says BJP to Uddhav on Mogambo jibe

A day after (UBT) leader dubbed Union Minister Amit Shah as "Mogambo", an iconic villain from the 1980s blockbuster film 'Mr India', the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday centred its retort around the film's lead character's ability to disappear.

The EC had, on February 17, recognised the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real and had allotted it the 'bow and arrow' symbol, prompting Shah to claim Thackeray would now know on which side the truth was.

Hitting back at Shah welcoming the EC decision, Thackeray, had, on Sunday, sarcastically said 'Mogambo khush hua', a line the villain in the film often repeats when a plan succeeds.

" is rushing to label the leadership as Mogambo. What he fails to understand is with such idiotic commentary, he himself is becoming Mr India. You have almost disappeared from Maharashtra politics. You must stay at home," MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, when asked about such remarks by the media in Akola, said one should happily accept such metaphors in politics.

