JUST IN
Indian Super League final to be played at Margao in Goa on March 18
Cereal prices likely to remain elevated going into next fiscal: CRISIL
NIA files 2nd additional chargesheet in Mundra Port narcotics seizure case
Delhi riots: SC refuses to interfere in AAP leader Tahir Hussain's case
Delhi L-G approves medical boards to deal with surrogacy-related issues
Women's T20 World Cup: Matthews credits WI fielding for win against Pak
Gap between civilians, security forces reducing in Kashmir: SSB official
FPIs' investment value in Indian equities drops 11% to $584 billion
Uproar in Haryana Assembly, Congress raises slogans, demands resignation
Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Godhra train burning case: Gujarat govt seeks death penalty for 11 in SC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

You have disappeared like Mr India, says BJP to Uddhav on Mogambo jibe

Hitting back at Shah welcoming the EC decision, Thackeray, had, on Sunday, sarcastically said 'Mogambo khush hua', a line the villain in the film often repeats when a plan succeeds

Topics
Uddhav Thackeray | Shiv Sena | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray dubbed Union Minister Amit Shah as "Mogambo", an iconic villain from the 1980s blockbuster film 'Mr India', the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday centred its retort around the film's lead character's ability to disappear.

The EC had, on February 17, recognised the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and had allotted it the 'bow and arrow' symbol, prompting Shah to claim Thackeray would now know on which side the truth was.

Hitting back at Shah welcoming the EC decision, Thackeray, had, on Sunday, sarcastically said 'Mogambo khush hua', a line the villain in the film often repeats when a plan succeeds.

"Uddhav Thackeray is rushing to label the BJP leadership as Mogambo. What he fails to understand is with such idiotic commentary, he himself is becoming Mr India. You have almost disappeared from Maharashtra politics. You must stay at home," BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, when asked about such remarks by the media in Akola, said one should happily accept such metaphors in politics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uddhav Thackeray

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 17:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU