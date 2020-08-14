You have so much to be proud of: Israel PM Netanyahu greets India

-
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday congratulated his Indian counterpart and a "very good friend" Narendra Modi and the people of India on the eve of the country's Independence Day, saying "you have so much to be proud of".
"Wishing my very good friend@PMOIndia@narendramodi and all the people of #IncredibleIndia a joyful #IndiaIndependenceDay You have so much to be proud of," the Israeli Prime Minister tweeted a day ahead of India's Independence Day and just before the onset of Sabbath when official work generally comes to a standstill in this Jewish country.
The Sabbath is Judaism's day of rest and the seventh day of the week.
"Swatantra Diwas ki haardik shubhkamnayen", he added in Hindi. The tweet also carried a photo of Modi and Netanyahu.
