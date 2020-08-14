JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Make e-way bill must for intra-state transportation of gold, suggests GoM
Business Standard

You have so much to be proud of: Israel PM Netanyahu greets India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday congratulated his Indian counterpart and a PM Modi and the people of India on the eve of the country's Independence Day

Topics
Independence Day | Benjamin Netanyahu

Press Trust of India  |  Jerusalem 

Netanyahu
PM Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu. File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday congratulated his Indian counterpart and a "very good friend" Narendra Modi and the people of India on the eve of the country's Independence Day, saying "you have so much to be proud of".

"Wishing my very good friend@PMOIndia@narendramodi and all the people of #IncredibleIndia a joyful #IndiaIndependenceDay You have so much to be proud of," the Israeli Prime Minister tweeted a day ahead of India's Independence Day and just before the onset of Sabbath when official work generally comes to a standstill in this Jewish country.

The Sabbath is Judaism's day of rest and the seventh day of the week.

"Swatantra Diwas ki haardik shubhkamnayen", he added in Hindi. The tweet also carried a photo of Modi and Netanyahu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 22:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU