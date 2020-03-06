JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus panic, it's catching: What companies and individuals are doing

PM blasts govt's critics, says they hate people who do the 'right things'
Business Standard

Young lawyers are taking up the cudgels for detainees and riot victims

A group of young lawyers is educating protesters about their rights, assisting detainees, and now helping Delhi's riot victims rebuild their lives, all services pro bono

Ritwik Sharma 

Help desks manned by lawyers from the Delhi Waqf Board as well as those from the Supreme Court Bar Association are visible at a government relief camp in the Eidgah and along the main road in Mustafabad. However, it’s an informal group of lawyers, which calls itself Lawyers for Detainees, that has been leading the rebuilding efforts.

The riots that ravaged Northeast Delhi early last week left over 50 people dead, a majority of them Muslims. Lawyers for Detainees has so far set up three legal aid camps in Mustafabad. Many Muslims who fled from Shiv Vihar, one of the worst hit ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, March 06 2020. 22:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU