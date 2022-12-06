JUST IN
J&K to bolster Cyber crime cell, set up helpline to record grievances
Business Standard

Youth will play crucial role in making India a developed nation: Thakur

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur says that the youth will play a pivotal role in making India a developed nation by 2047

Topics
Anurag Thakur | youth | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI)

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur says that the youth will play a pivotal role in making India a developed nation by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set sight on India becoming a developed nation by 2047

"For the country to progress in Amritkal, the role of young volunteers will play a pivotal role in attaining honour Prime Minister's vision of India at 2047," the Sports Minister said on the occasion of International Volunteer Day on Monday.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs along with its partners and stakeholders remain dedicated to promoting youth action and youth volunteerism in India.

"To optimally engage the constructive and creative energies of the youth, the department of youth affairs will purse the twin objectives of personality building and nation building," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 15:33 IST

