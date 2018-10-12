Zakir Naik case: NIA attaches five properties of absconding preacher

A special Investigation Agency (NIA) court here has ordered attachment of five properties belonging to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, an agency statement said on Friday.

Situated in Mumbai's Mazgaon area, the five properties include a 1,360-square feet shop in Crystal Residency building, two flats bearing numbers B-1005 and B-1006 in Jasmin Apartments at Dockyard Road, and two other flats numbering 1,701 and 1,702 in a building known as "Maria Heights" at Belvedere Road.

The court order came following the NIA request to issue an order to attach Naik's properties.

The NIA made the request when the court on June 15 declared Naik "Proclaimed Offender" under Section 82 of CrPC, owing to a pending non-bailable warrant against him.



In November 2016, the NIA had registered a case against the televangelist, who is currently living in Malaysia and has been granted permanent resident status there, under the and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The preacher came under the lens of security agencies after some terrorists, allegedly involved in the attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July 2016, reportedly claimed they were inspired by his speeches.

On November 17, 2016, India declared Naik's Mumbai-based NGO (IRF) as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.



The Centre has stated that the IRF and its members, particularly, its founder and President Naik had been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups.

In July-end, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Parliament that an extradition request was sent to the Malaysian government on January 19, following a fresh Red Corder Notice issued on January 3 by the Interpol against Naik, who fled India on July 1, 2016 after terrorists in Bangladesh said they were inspired by his speeches.



On July 4, Naik in a statement said: "I have no plans to come to India till I don't feel safe from unfair prosecution. When I feel that the government will be just and fair, I will surely return to my homeland."

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on July 10 had said that Naik would be allowed to stay in Malaysia as long as he did not create any problem and that he would not be handed over to Indian authorities just because there were demands from India to extradite him.