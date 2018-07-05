Zakir Naik must have courage to face accusations: Salman Khurshid

Criticising controversial Islamic over his 'fair trial' remark, senior on Thursday said that anybody who comes under cloud should have courage to face allegations.

"To say that there won't be fair trial in our country is extremely unfair. We may have legal delays, but there is justice. Anybody who comes under cloud should have courage to face allegations and acquisitions," Khurshid said.

He further claimed that would use "whatever instruments" available to bring back people like

This comes after the on Wednesday said it is yet to receive an official confirmation from with regard to the extradition of controversial Islamic

The Investigation Agency (NIA), that is probing the cases against Naik, too denied having any information about his return to "We have no such information as of now. We are verifying it," said Alok Mittal of the NIA on the reports of Naik being brought to from

The controversial Islamic is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India. The has sent a request to the for his extradition.

Earlier while dismissing the reports of his return to India, Naik had said, "The news of my coming to India is totally baseless and false. I have no plans to come to India till I don't feel safe from unfair prosecution. Insha Allah when I feel that the government will be just and fair, I will surely return to my homeland."

Naik is facing probe both in India and after two of the suspects in the terror attack at in in July 2016 claimed they were inspired by Naik's radical preachings and they were staunch followers of Naik on and on the The terror attack had left 22 people dead.

Following a request from probes were launched by both NIA and the (ED) against Naik and his NGO -- (IRF). The ED is probing allegations of money laundering against the NGO and has declared it unlawful. The too has cancelled his passport and asked to handover the fugitive to India. Naik had last month petitioned High Court seeking relief against passport revocation by MEA. The HC, however, refused to grant relief to Naik.