Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath apologies for cheating Viswanathan Anand in chess

The co-founder of stock broking company Broking Ltd, Nikhil Kamath, on Monday tweeted a reluctant apology for cheating and winning against former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand in a Covid-19 fundraising match.

By cheating in a charity game, Kamath has also put at stake Broking's reputation.

"My stock account is with ...

God bless my soul!" tweeted International Master Vishal Sareen.

On Sunday, the Indian chess field was shocked when five-time world champion Anand was defeated by Kamath, who made near perfect moves.

"It is ridiculous that so many are thinking that I really beat Vishy sir in a chess game, that is almost like me waking up and winning a 100mt race with Usain Bolt," Kamath tweeted.

He added: "Yesterday was one of those days that I had dreamt of when I was a really young kid learning chess, to interact with Vishwanath Anand. Got the opportunity thanks to Akshaypatra and their idea of raising funds for charity by conducting a bunch of chess games with Vishy."