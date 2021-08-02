Zika virus: Centre rushes high-level team to Maharashtra,support state govt

-
The Union Health Ministry has rushed a multidisciplinary team to Maharashtra to monitor the Zika virus situation and support the state government in the management of cases.
A case of Zika virus has been reported in Pune district recently, the health ministry said in a statement.
The three-member central team consists of a public health expert from the office of Regional Director, Pune; a gynecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi; and an entomologist from National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi.
The team shall work closely with the state health department, take stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry's action plan for Zika management is being implemented.
It will also recommend necessary public health interventions for the management of Zika virus cases in the state, the statement said.
