RJD leader Lalu Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh meet in New Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Jayant Chaudhary unanimously elected new RLD president: Statement
BJP supporters want to repress farmers' opposition to agri laws: Ajit Singh
BJP sweeps Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls, Samajwadi Party alleges rigging
JD(U) flays Tejashwi for turning govt bungalow into Covid care centre
Samajwadi Party workers to take out cycle yatras in Uttar Pradesh
-
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav met here on Monday.
SP president and Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav was also present in the meeting.
In a tweet in Hindi, Lalu said, "Met the country's senior most socialist friend Shri Mulayam Singhji and enquired about his wellbeing. We have common concerns and fight about farmers, inequality, the poor and the unemployed."
He also tweeted pictures of the meeting, and said, "Today, the country is in dire need of equality and socialism, not capitalism and communalism."
Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted pictures of the meeting.
Sources in both parties said the meeting took place in the national capital.
Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav attended Lok Sabha proceedings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU