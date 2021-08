RJD leader Lalu Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh meet in New Delhi

RJD supremo and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch met here on Monday.

SP president and Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav was also present in the meeting.

In a tweet in Hindi, Lalu said, "Met the country's senior most socialist friend Shri Mulayam Singhji and enquired about his wellbeing. We have common concerns and fight about farmers, inequality, the poor and the unemployed."



He also tweeted pictures of the meeting, and said, "Today, the country is in dire need of equality and socialism, not capitalism and communalism."



Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted pictures of the meeting.

Sources in both parties said the meeting took place in the capital.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav attended Lok Sabha proceedings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)