Zomato and Swiggy unable to take orders after Amazon Web Services snag

Indian food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy were down on Wednesday after a technical snag appeared to have been caused by an Amazon Web Services.
Downdetector.in, which tracks outages at leading technology websites, showed various complains about Amazon Web Services peaking at 2pm.
Twitter posts were flooded with complaints from users unable to place orders or browse menus and listings.
