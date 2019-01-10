Army's new war structures for swift attacks to be field-tested in May

New Indian Army structures geared towards sudden and swift offensives into enemy territory by integrated battle groups (IBGs) will be war-gamed next month, and then physically validated in exercises on the ground in May, announced the Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, on Thursday.

The proposed IBGs are at the core of an offensive doctrine called Cold Start, which involves launching an offensive rapidly, and on multiple independent thrust lines, leaving the enemy with neither the time nor the defensive resources to block those multiple thrusts. Traditionally, different army ...