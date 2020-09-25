DRDO kick starts key process for production of Pinaka missiles, launchers

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday kick started a key process for production of rockets, launchers and related equipment, officials said.

They said the handed over to the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) all relevant details for mass production of the rocket systems.

The DGQA is responsible for ensuring quality specifications and standards of all defence equipment.

"An important milestone was achieved today when Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) responsibility of weapon system was handed over by to DGQA," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The AHSP is the authority responsible for collecting, collating and analysing key defence items in accordance with the laid down procedure.

Pinaka is a free flight artillery rocket system having a range of 37.5 km.

Pinaka rockets are launched from a multi barrel rocket launcher which has a capability to launch 12 rockets in 44 seconds. The weapon system is designed and developed by Pune-based lab, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE).

