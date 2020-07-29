In pictures: Five Rafale fighter jets arrive in Ambala

Water salute given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft after their landing at Indian Air Force airbase in Ambala, Haryana
Rafale jets are being escorted into Indian airspace by two IAF Sukhoi-30MKI fighters
A Rafale fighter jet refuels mid-air on its journey to India. The jets covered a distance of around 7,000 kms
Indian Rafale contingent established contact with Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata, deployed in the Western Arabian Sea
Mid-air refuelling of Rafale Jets on their way to India from France
This is India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in over two decades