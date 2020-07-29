JUST IN
Giving IAF a strategic edge, fleet of 5 Rafale combat jets arrive in India
Business Standard

In pictures: Five Rafale fighter jets arrive in Ambala

The five French Rafale fighter jets touched down at Haryana's Ambala after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Water salute given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft after their landing at Indian Air Force airbase in Ambala, Haryana
Rafale jets are being escorted into Indian airspace by two IAF Sukhoi-30MKI fighters
A Rafale fighter jet refuels mid-air on its journey to India. The jets covered a distance of around 7,000 kms
Indian Rafale contingent established contact with Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata, deployed in the Western Arabian Sea
Mid-air refuelling of Rafale Jets on their way to India from France
This is India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in over two decades
