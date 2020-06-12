Bharat to India Inc's rescue: Green shoots in villages lead demand recharge

Bharat is coming to the aid of India Inc. With restrictions in large parts of major urban consumption centres to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, rural India is paving the way for an initial economic recovery from the standstill witnessed in April.

The semblance of revival in demand over May and June - largely led by the rural side - was on account continuity of activities, a bumper crop, higher allocation under MGNREGA and normal monsoons. A major indicator of farm mood is manifest in tractor sales for the month of May. Domestic tractor sales saw an increase of around ...