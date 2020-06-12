Food inflation crosses 9% in May, data on snacks and sweets held back

Retail hit 9.28 per cent in May, showed the official data released on Friday with a caveat that the authorities could not collect data from all the shops, factories and for all the segments.

stood at 9.69 per cent in rural areas and 8.36 per cent in urban parts of the country.

The National Statistical Office had not released the for the month of April, and hence it is difficult to compare the data. However, the food and tobacco index fell slightly in May at 151.3 points from 151.4 points in April. This meant that food inflation may also be quite high in April, though samples could not be taken from all the markets.

“The food inflation has surged to 9.28 per cent, much higher than market expectations. Due to the lockdown there is supply side shock, the material jump in inflation is a biggest risk,” said Rahul Gupta at Emkay Global Financial Services

For the second month in a row, the Office did not release the headline inflation number.





Within food inflation, NSO did not release the index numbers for prepared meals, snacks, sweats segment.

Other than food index, the statistical office released the index numbers for only health, fuel and light and housing segments.

NSO said the data was collected through personal visits of its field staff and telephone calls from the designated outlets in selected markets in the month of May.

The Office could collect data from 987 urban markets and 836 villages for May. It usually collects data from 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages.

The index for housing stood intact at 155.6 points in May and April. Fuel and light saw the index coming down from 144.1 points in April to 142.3 points in May despite lockdown was relaxed in latter month. The index for health rose from 150.7 points in April to 153.2 points in May.