Tourism industry seeks govt support for survival, meets Niti Aayog CEO

Representatives of the bodies including the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Thursday met CEO Amitabh Kant, seeking government support for the tourism sector, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The associations sought government support for the survival and revival of tour operators and other stakeholders in the tourism industry, IATO said in a statement.

During the meeting, IATO President Pronab Sarkaremphasised that inbound tour operators are on the verge of collapse due to the pandemic and need urgent help to survive as there is zero billing and consequently zero cash flow, it added.

The representatives also sought financial support for tour operators so that they do not close down and are able to retain their experienced staff, the statement said.

They also asked for MSME special non-collateral and interest-free long term loans (5-10 years) to be provided to tour operators for the survival of the business and aggressive marketing once tourism is back to business, the statement said.

In addition, the representatives also sought an increase in incentives offered underserviced Export from India Scheme (SEIS) from 7 per cent to 10 per cent which will allow them to offer competitive packages vis-a-vis the neighbouring countries, it added.

Apart from Sarkarfrom IATO, Adventure Tour Operators Association of India President Capt Swadesh Kumar and Association of Domestic Tour Operators Association of India President PP Khanna were among those who attended the meeting.