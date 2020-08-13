JUST IN
10 million households provided tap connections in current year: Minister

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said ten million households have been provided with tap connections in the current year.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said one crore households have been provided with tap connections in the current year.

He said under the Jal Jeevan Mission, over one lakh connections are provided everyday since Unlock 1.

"#JalJeevanMission #Achievement. As on today, one Crore households have been provided with tap connections in the current year, as a result of relentless efforts by States/ UTs. Since unlock-1, over 1 lakh connections are provided everyday! @PMOIndia @gssjodhpur @paramiyer," he said in a tweet.

The Jal Jeevan Mission envisages to provide piped water to every rural household by 2024.

