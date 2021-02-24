12 including a CA arrested in a single day for fake GST invoice frauds

-
ALSO READ
India turns to artificial intelligence for better and faster economic data
Exploring ways to restore use of Ramlila as community ground: Mayor
Delhi court grants interim protection from arrest to two persons in 7 cases
HC asks Himachal to share details of steps taken for Covid-19 management
Artificial intelligence solved a protein puzzle; why it matters
-
New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): In the ongoing nationwide drive against fake Good and Services Tax (GST) invoice frauds since mid-November 2020, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and CGST Commissionerates have arrested 12 persons in a single day including a Chartered Accountant and a woman.
The Chartered Accountant arrested is Abhishek Singhal who was involved in running fake firms to issue fraudulent invoices. He is the 10th Chartered Accountant arrested so far who has been involved in bogus firms and/or issuance of fake invoices to fraudulently avail and pass on ITC without actual supplies of goods/services.
Department of Revenue sources told ANI that out of the 329 persons arrested so far, at least four persons have been booked under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) while the GST intelligence and CGST authorities have booked more than 3,200 cases against 9,600 fake GSTIN entities as of now. Also, the authorities have recovered more than Rs 1,000 crore from these fraudsters.
According to sources, the GST authorities have been using deep data analytics, integrated data-sharing and AI and ML tools along with BIFA to unearth the input tax credit (ITC) utilisation frauds via fake invoicing and bogus firms. The technology has enabled the GST ecosystem and intelligence authorities to identify layer-by-layer activities of these fake entities and their networking without any overreach and able to pinpoint the fraudsters with specific inputs to take targeted actions and further investigations against them.
It may be noted that the nationwide drive against fake GST invoice frauds has yielded record GST collections for over the last three months and has fetched record collections of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December 2020 and Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January 2021. Sources expect a similar higher collection trend to continue in February 2021 as well.
Sources said that the CGST Jaipur Zone noticed that CA Abhishek Singhal was involved in three fake firms which were generating goods-less invoices of miscellaneous commodities. He did not co-operate with authorities during investigations, following which a charge sheet was filed against him in the Economic Offences Court where he surrendered later and was sent to judicial custody.
According to the sources, out of the 329 arrests so far there are 131 masterminds, 113 proprietors, 46 directors/managing directors, 17 partners, 5 CEOs/CFOs/CMDs, 10 chartered accountants, four accountants and one each of company secretary, broker, and GST practitioner. Arrested persons include fake entities operators and the end beneficiaries who connive with these fraudsters running businesses of fake invoices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU