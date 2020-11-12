HC asks Himachal to share details of steps taken for Covid-19 management

-
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Covid-19 update: State records 397 cases; tally at 7,416
Himachal Pradesh coronavirus update: 3 more die, tally climbs to 8,148
Himachal Pradesh coronavius update: 7 deaths, 395 cases; tally at 11,191
Himachal Pradesh coronavirus update: One more dies, 53 fresh cases recorded
Himachal Pradesh coronavirus: 199 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 more die
-
The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has issued notice to the State Government and also directed it to make submissions with regard to the steps taken for COVID19 management.
The Court has listed the matter for November 13.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 5,365 active cases in Himachal Pradesh, 21,047 have recovered and 396 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU