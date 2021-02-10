Delhi court grants interim protection from arrest to two persons in 7 cases

A court Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to two persons in seven cases related to the communal violence in north east in February last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav stayed the arrests of Mohd Niyaz and Mohd Nafees till February 25 and February 27 respectively in seven cases related to the riots in Khajuri Khas area.

The court directed both the persons to join the investigation on February 12 at the police station and to continue to do so on the written direction of the concerned investigation officer or SHO.

The anticipatory bail pleas of Niyaz and Nafees, filed through advocate Mehmood Pracha, alleged they were repeatedly threatened by the police and was apprehending arrest.

The pleas said both of them were willing to cooperate in the investigation.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

