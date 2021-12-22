13.2 million candidates trained, oriented till Nov 21 under PMKVY

As many as 1.32 crore candidates were trained and oriented across the country as on November 21 this year under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Under Mission, the ministry is implementing PMKVY with an objective to impart short duration training and certification to youth including rural poor and unemployed youth, and to make them employable for better livelihood across the country.

Under the scheme, there is provision to provide facilities to target groups such as conveyance cost, boarding and lodging, transportation, post placement support, reward money, etc. in the country covering rural areas.

"Under PMKVY, as on November 21, 2021, around 1.32 crore candidates (0.67 crore trained in short term training and 0.65 crore oriented in recognition of prior learning) trained / oriented across the country," Minister of State for and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He also said that under PMKVY, placement opportunities are being provided to STT (short term training) certified candidates, while RPL (recognition of prior learning) is not linked with placements as it recognizes the existing skills of candidates.

