155 Indian companies account for $22 billion FDI in US: CII survey

One hundred and fifty-five Indian origin companies currently have investments over $22 billion in the United States and have created nearly 125,000 jobs, a new survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has found.

Launched on Tuesday, the survey report, Indian Roots, American Soil 2020, also pointed out that Indian investments have crossed $100 million in 20 separate US states. The survey says over the next five years, 77 per cent of the companies plan to make beef up their investments in the US while 83 per cent plan to hire more employees locally. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed foreign companies based in the US to hire more American workers instead of outsourcing jobs to cheaper economies.





The highest amount of by Indian companies headed to Texas which commands a whopping 43.1 per cent of all investments, at $9.5 billion. The other states that make up the top-5 investment destination for Indian firms are all situated on the eastern coast. These are New Jersey ($2.4 billion), New York ($1.8 billion), Florida ($915 million), and Massachusetts ($873 million). On the other hand, cumulative Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) from the US stand at $29.77 billion till March, 2020 according to government estimates.

"The results in the survey capture a snapshot in time, documenting tangible investments and direct jobs only, so I believe that the actual economic impact of Indian in the US is much larger. It is critical that the US Government continues to provide a supportive policy environment for Indian companies to flourish and enhance their operations in the US, especially to aid economic recovery at this time,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of



The surveyed companies also said spent $175 million on corporate social responsibility (CSR) and $900 million on research and development. "Now, as the world, and both India and America grapples with the coronavirus, we need to take this moment to rededicate to building good jobs for Americans, for Indians. We need to recommit ourselves to building stronger relationships between India and the United States," said US Senator Mark Warner, Co-chair of the Senate India Caucus.

A caucus refers to a group of members of the United States Congress that meets to pursue common legislative objectives. The senate India caucus is the largest bipartisan country specific caucus at present. Warner had attended the online launch of the report along with other members of US Congress belonging to both houses as well as senior US government officials.





