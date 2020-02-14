15th Finance Commission formed to discuss security funding mechanism

The Fifteenth Finance Commission on Thursday said it had formed a panel to examine whether a separate mechanism for funding of defence and internal security ought to be set up; and if so, how such a mechanism could be operationalised.

This is something the 15th FC had said it will do in its first report. The panel will be headed by Chairman N K Singh, and will include Commission member Ajay Narayan Jha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, and Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan.