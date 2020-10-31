15th finance panel finalises recommendations, to submit report on Nov 9

-
The 15th Finance Commission, headed by N K Singh, finalised its recommendations for five years beginning 2021-22 and is set to submit the report to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9.
The panel prepared the report after wide-ranging consultations with the Union and state governments, local governments of different tiers, chairmen and members of the previous finance Commission, advisory council to the Commission and other domain experts, academic institutions and multila-teral institutions.
The report will be tabled in Parliament by the Union finance minister.
