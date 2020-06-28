21-day hike streak halted: Petrol price at Rs 80.38 a litre, diesel at Rs 80.40

The continuous surge in rates of and prices for 21 consecutive days came to a halt on Sunday with no increase in prices.

In Delhi, is selling at Rs 80.38 per litre while is a tad costlier at Rs 80.40 per litre. The rates have not increased today following the hike in the price of by Rs 0.25 per litre, and by Rs 0.21 per litre on June 27.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress party had termed the increase in price of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless" and urged the Central government to roll back the increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to people.

Before the country entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre respectively.

