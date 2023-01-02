Around 21 API projects come up under the PLI scheme, shows data

JUST IN
Petrol export by OMCs rise 142% between 2020-21 and 2021-22: Govt data
Business Standard

These units have an installed capacity of 33,895 tonnes

PLI scheme | Pharmaceutical companies

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Around 21 projects to make key active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have already come up in the country under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, data from the department of pharmaceuticals shows. These units have a total installed capacity of 33,895 tonnes.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 17:43 IST

