24% GDP contraction and the enormity of Centre's fiscal challenge

The grim news of a 24 per cent contraction in India’s quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) is old now.

But its impact on the finances of the central government is going to linger along the year. To cushion the debilitating blow, the Centre, till July, has done its part to keep expenditure at the desired levels despite a precipitous fall in revenues.