4 industrial smart cities being developed under DMIC: Commerce Ministry

Four greenfield industrial cities or nodes are being developed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), and major trunk infrastructure works have been completed there, the commerce and industry said on Friday.

In these cities, 138 plots (754 acres) have been allotted to companies with investment to the tune of more than Rs 16,750 crore, it said in a statement.

Anchor investors in these cities/nodes include companies like HYOSUNG (South Korea), NLMK (Russia), HAIER (China), TATA Chemicals and AMUL.

Further, as many as 23 nodes/projects in other industrial corridors are under various stages of planning and development.

The objective of the industrial corridor programme is to create greenfield smart industrial cities with sustainable 'plug n play' ICT enabled utilities to facilitate the manufacturing investments into the country by providing quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the industries.

The government has approved 11 such corridors consisting of 32 projects to be developed in four phases.

The ministry said that under Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC), Dharwad node has been envisaged to be developed for achieving an accelerated development and regional industry agglomeration in Karnataka.

The project spreads across an area of over 6,000 acres, "the proposed industrial development at Dharwad will augment the existing industrial development and create an investment destination for various categories of industries through provision of large-scale regional trunk infrastructure at Dharwad and tap the potential of the existing road/rail freight movement," it added.

