5 years of GST: How far has it lived up to promise of simple tax regime

Well begun, not quite done: Five years to the day since the (GST) was launched, how far has it lived up to its promise of ushering in a good and simple indirect tax regime?

Here’s a look at the journey so far:

2006

FEBRUARY: Then Finance Minister P Chidambaram proposes April 2010 as the target date for rollout.

2014

DECEMBER: After years of delays and extensive discussions, the then FM Arun Jaitley tables Constitutional Amendment to Bill in Lok Sabha.

2017

JULY: rolled out.

NOVEMBER: 23rd meeting. Relief for provided, tax filings made quarterly. First major rate changes for a number of items. Next few meetings would see a number of filing and rate changes.

2018

JULY: 28th Meeting. Creation of GST Appellate Tribunal approved

DECEMBER: 31st Meeting. Massive rate rationalisation across categories ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

2019

JUNE: 35th Council meeting. Aadhaar-enabled GST registration introduced. Decision on e-invoicing

2020

JUNE: 40th Council meeting. The first meeting held after the Covid-19 outbreak. Many waivers given in filing GST returns

AUGUST: 41st Council meeting.

One agenda item: Methods of compensating states in view of compensation cess shortfall due to Covid-19 pandemic. States were given two borrowing options. However, Centre later decided to borrow Rs 1.1 trillion and give states for FY21





2021

MAY: 43rd Council meeting. In light of continued compensation shortfall, it was decided that Centre would borrow Rs 1.58 trillion on behalf of states. GST exemptions were given on many key medical products

SEPTEMBER: 45th meeting. There was further rationalisation of inverted duty structure. It was decided that GST compensation will be collected till March 2026 to pay back interest and principal of earlier borrowed amounts.