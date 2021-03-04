60 million EPF subscribers to get 8.5% interest rate in FY21

As many as 60 million subscribers of Employees' Provident Fund have got major relief, with the Central Board of Trustees retaining the interest rate at 8.5 per cent for 2020-21.

Even thouh 8.5 per cent interest rate is the lowest since 2012-13, the development has come as a pleasant surprise since there were talks of cut in the rate, thanks to returns on equity.

An official statement said a high EPF interest rate along with compounding makes a significant difference to amount accruing to subscribers.

"This is despite the fact that has consistently followed a conservative approach on investment, giving top priority to safety and preservation of principal. EPFO's risk appetite is very low, since it involves investing the poor man’s retirement savings also," the statement said.

has, since 2015-16, been prudently investing in equities through exchange traded funds based on the NSE 50 and BSE 30 indices. Investments in equity assets started at five per cent in FY15 and subsequently rose to 15 per cent of the incremental portfolio.

For FY21, decided to liquidate investments in equities and the recommended interest rate is a result of combined income from interest received from debt investment and income realised from equity investments. This has allowed EPFO to provide higher returns to its subscribers while still maintaining a healthy surplus to act as cushion for providing higher return in future. There is no overdraw on EPFO corpus due to this income distribution.