Abundant late rains bring new hope for farmers in the coming rabi season

Anil Goswami, a 45-year-old farmer from Budhni town near Bhopal, had shifted from soybeans to maize few years in the hope of better returns. A few years after the transition, he did end up making good money, as the overall the market was favourable for maize, save for a few seasons. In the last kharif season (2018), maize was selling at over Rs 22 per kilogram, making it one of the most valuable crop for farmers.

Encouraged, Goswami decided to expand his acreage by taking some land on lease. However, relentless rains since last few months have dashed all his hopes. Not only did ...