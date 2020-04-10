JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Covid-19: World faces worst crisis since Great Depression, says IMF chief
Business Standard

ADB assures $2.2 bn support package to India to fight Covid-19 pandemic

The bank is also engaged with the private sector to meet its financing needs during this period, ADB said in a statement

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Doctors attend to a patient who had come for check-up at a fever hospital, set up in the wake of of COVID-19 outbreak, in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI
Doctors attend to a patient who had come for check-up at a fever hospital, set up in the wake of of COVID-19 outbreak, in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa on Friday assured Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of $2.2 billion (about Rs 16,500 crore) support to combat Covid-19 pandemic, PTI reported.

In a call, Asakawa commended the government's decisive response to the pandemic, including a national health emergency programme, tax and other relief measures provided to businesses and a $23 billion (Rs 1.7 trillion) economic relief package announced on March 26 to provide immediate income and consumption support to the poor, women, and workers affected by the three-week nationwide lockdown.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 woes: IndiGo to discontinue on-board meal service, says CEO

"ADB is committed to supporting India's emergency needs. We are now preparing $2.2 billion in immediate assistance to the health sector and to help alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic on the poor; informal workers; micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises; and the financial sector," Asakawa said.

The bank is also engaged with the private sector to meet its financing needs during this period, ADB said in a statement.


ALSO READ: Covid-19: World faces worst crisis since Great Depression, says IMF chief

"ADB assistance for India will be further increased if needed. We will consider all financing options available with us to meet India's needs, including emergency assistance, policy-based loans, and budget support to facilitate swift disbursement of ADB funds, he said.
First Published: Fri, April 10 2020. 11:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU