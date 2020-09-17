Advance tax mop-up declines 25%, indicates economic health recovery

Advance tax collections from top jurisdictions have fallen by around 25 per cent on average, as against about 40 per cent decline seen in the first quarter (Q1), indicating optimism on earnings of corporate houses as the economy gradually recovers from the lockdown.

Overall, net direct tax collection after the advance tax payments stood at Rs 3.28 trillion, down 25 per cent from last year’s Rs 4.4 trillion. Gross collections are down 20.1 per cent to Rs 4.33 trillion and refunds up 4 per cent to Rs 1.05 trillion as of September 16. Incidentally, while Beng­aluru had shown 10 per cent growth rate till a couple of days ago, an 18 per cent decline in advance tax mop dragged overall direct taxes growth in the city to just over 1 per cent. Never­theless, the IT city was the only jurisdiction that showed growth in net direct tax collection.

Mumbai, which contributes about 30 per cent of country’s direct collections, saw the rate of contracti­on in advance tax collection lo­wer to 20 per cent as against an over 33 per cent decline in Q1.

“The rate of decline in advance tax payments has certainly come down in Q2 and is on expected lines, with the eco­nomy reviving with the unlocking process. The trend is in line with the 24 per cent contraction in GDP in Q1. The next quarter will see further improv­ement with companies seeing impro­ve­ment in earnings forecast,” said a government official.

The first installment or 15 per cent of advance tax is to be paid by June 15, the second by September 15 (30 per cent), third by December 15 (30 per cent) and the rest by March 15.

The rate of decline in Delhi reduced to 30 per cent from 45 per cent contraction in Q1 on a year-on-year basis. Kolkata and Hyderabad also saw the rate of contraction lower to 22 per cent and 20 per cent, from declines of 51 per cent and 36 per cent in Q1, respectively. For Ahme­dabad and Pune saw the rate of decline was 20 per cent and 30 per cent.

Tax deducted at source, another major contributor of overall taxes is down by around 10-12 per cent across jurisdictions.

About 45 per cent direct tax revenue collection comes from advance tax, 35 per cent from TDS, 10 per cent from self-assessment and 10 per cent from recovery.



