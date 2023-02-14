US heavy bombers at Aero India 2023 mark strategic partnership with India

Two bombers of the United States Air Force (USAF) on Tuesday arrived at Aero 2023 in Bengaluru, journeying to from their temporary duty location at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

The B-1B Lancer, a supersonic heavyâ€¯bomber, is capable of carrying out missions worldwide from bases in the and other locations. Regarded as the backbone of America’s long-rangeâ€¯bomberâ€¯force, it carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the USAF.

“The B-1 offers flexible options to senior leaders and combatant commanders,” said Major General Julian C Cheater, assistant deputy undersecretary of the Air Force, International Affairs. “Greater integration with our Allies and partners throughout the region is a positive step towards greater interoperability.”

The B-1B was in for the first time on February 3, 2021, conducting a fly-by on the inaugural day of Aero India as it was escorted by the Tejas fighter of the Indian Air Force. The â€¯bomber’s returnâ€¯to India for Aero India 2023 underscores the importance the places on the growing strategic partnership with India, said an official.

“We are happy to have the B1 in India for the second time. These bombers made the journey from South Dakota to Guam and then to India just to add another exciting dimension to Aero India ‘23,” said Rear Admiral Michael Baker,â€¯ defence attaché at the US Embassy in New Delhi. “It’s a long mission to travel from the continental US to the Indian Ocean; but it was worth it to be part of the biggest air show in the region hosted by our major defence partner, India. The US and India continue to deepen defence cooperation. We have two great militaries that are even better when we work together.”

The array of US aircraft participating in Aero India 2023 shows the strength of the US-India partnership. In addition to the B-1s, the line-up includes the US Air Force’s newest fifth-generation fighters: the stealthy, supersonic, multirole F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter. Throughout the week, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo is conducting daily aerial demonstrations. The US Navy’s F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet multirole fighters are on static display at Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru.â€¯â€¯