Agri sector can be a game-changer for India, Bangladesh: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
India ready to sign limited trade deal with US anytime, says Piyush Goyal
Look at India as next investment destination: Piyush Goyal to US businesses
India, Bangladesh carry out comprehensive review of bilateral ties
Piyush Goyal deliberates on ways to reduce imports in auto sector
Railways to become 100% electrified in next 3.5 years: Piyush Goyal
-
India and Bangladesh should work with greater collaboration in the agriculture sector as it can be a game-changer for both the countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.
He said the bilateral cooperation can pave the way for overcoming the current economic challenges. India has offered duty-free market access to Bangladesh in many products, including agri-exports, he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU