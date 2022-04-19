All 100 smart cities to get integrated command-control centre by Aug 15

-
ALSO READ
Who is Madhabi Puri Buch, the new SEBI chief?
Petrol prices up by only 5% as against 50% in developed nations: Puri in LS
PM Modi's govt provided new definition of governance: Hardeep Puri
Russian oil deal could place New Delhi on 'wrong side of history': US
India to double down on oil, gas exploration: Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that 80 out of the 100 Smart Cities in the country have Integrated Command and Control Centres and the remaining will get them by August 15.
"Out of the 100 smart cities, 80 already have their Command and Control Centre. We have to complete the work in the remaining 20 cities by August 15, 2022," he said.
Further, Puri said that all the projects worth around Rs 200,000 crore have been tendered, while projects worth around Rs 63,000 crore or so have been completed.
Sharing the Centre's vision, Puri said, "... next step is to make this completion of 100 smart cities a movement..."
"Gujarat is very well placed in terms of most urban infrastructure in smart cities," he added.
Puri was in Gujarat to inaugurate the 3-day 'Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization' conference organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in association with Surat Smart City Corporation Development Ltd as part of the Centre's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015 to promote cities that provide core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment and give a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of "Smart Solutions".
Smart Cities Mission is a centrally sponsored scheme under which the Central Government will provide financial support to the extent of Rs 48000 crores over five years i.e. on an average Rs 100 crores per city per year and an equal amount of matching basis is to be provided by the State/Urban Local Bodies (ULB).
Since the launch of the Mission, a total of Rs 27,234 crores have been released by the Government of India to 100 cities under the Mission. The progress of the Mission in these cities is done on a regular basis by the state-level High Powered Steering Committee.
The Mission has launched several initiatives that will not only ensure integrated development across various aspects of urban development but also help lay long-term foundation for good quality urbanization in the country.
Smart cities have played important role in managing the crises during COVID--19. With Integrated Command and Control Centres being used as COVID-19 War Room, they have helped in the area of information, communication, management and preparedness.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU