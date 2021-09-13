Almost 60% Indian professionals looking for new jobs due to Covid: Survey

-
Almost 60 per cent of Indian professionals are looking for new jobs, said a survey charting how people are rethinking their careers after the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy and changed work.
At least two of three jobseekers in India are looking to switch industries due to Covid-19. Indian professionals are looking for means to upskill and advance in their careers. About 90 per cent said they are interested in learning new skills, according to the Amazon Job Seeker Insight Survey.
Amazon shared the findings of the survey commissioned by the e-commerce company to gauge the pulse of the impact of Covid-19 on jobs and future career plans among Indian professionals. The study was conducted by Morning Consult, a global data intelligence company, from August 17 to August 23, 2021 and covered 1000 professional adults across India.
The study reveals that Indian professionals are looking for new and different types of work, with 59 per cent of them actively searching for a job. More than 1 in 3 (35 per cent) employed professionals in India saw their pay cut as a result of Covid-19. More than 2 in 3 (68 per cent) jobseekers are looking to switch industries as a result of the pandemic. About 1 in 3 (33 per cent) of them are looking for a new job right now where they can do more meaningful work.
Job seekers in India have new concerns about the job search process. About 51 per cent of jobseekers are interested in pursuing opportunities in industries they have worked with. When applying for a job, 55 per cent of professionals claim compensation is a major factor they look for. Job security is a major priority for 56 per cent of them following the pandemic. For half of the professionals (49 per cent), opportunities that will help them learn and develop is a high priority when considering a job. For 47 per cent of professionals, having a safe workplace environment is a high priority when considering a job.
Also, 75 per cent of professionals are concerned their current set of skills will become outdated in five years. About 90 per cent of them are interested in learning new and transferable career skills. Around 74 per cent of them claimed this interest was a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, 45 per cent of professionals in India believe technical and digital skills are essential for career advancement, and around 38 per cent believe marketing skills are important for career advancement. About 76 per cent of employed Indian adults are already given support through additional training offered by their employers. About 93 per cent of these adults have already utilised training and 97 per cent would like more job training to be offered.
The study underlines the changing concerns, aspirations and interests of Indian jobseekers, particularly brought in by the Covid-19 pandemic. Professionals are looking at broadening the industries and skill sets to stay relevant in the changing job market.
