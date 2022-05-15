Am hoping govt, RBI will control inflation in medium term: EAC-PM member

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
RBI monetary policy review: FY23 inflation projections raised to 5.7%
Monetary policy: RBI to revisit KYC rules after digital lending fraud
-
Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC PM) has expressed the hope that inflation would be controlled in the medium term with monetary policy committee (MPC) of RBI and the government taking measures to rein it in.
A number of steps are being taken by the government to address the rising inflation, Sanyal told reporters on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony at IIM Kashipur in Uttarakhand.
"We are taking a number of steps, on one side, as you know we have extended the free ration distribution that was introduced, on the other hand, in November, we had reduced taxes... and you must be seeing that the Reserve Bank is slowly increasing the policy rate," he said.
Sanyal said these measures will keep inflation under control in the medium term.
"It doesn't mean that we don't still have problems. There are problems, the oil prices have increased throughout, there are problems due to that," he added.
He said the economy is all set to come out of the crisis caused by the Covid. The IMF has pegged the economic growth rate at 8.2 per cent, which is highest in the world. This has given a boost to the Indian economy even amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
"So, broadly, I would say that the pace in our economic system has come back, for the most part," Sanyal said.
On the government's course of action if the COVID situation worsens and the possibility of another nationwide lockdown, Sanyal said, "We are always alert. If a new wave comes, we will have to do something. But the updates that we have till now, the figures that are coming, we want to keep the economy open as far as possible."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU