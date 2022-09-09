Amazon, Apple to provide digital training to women in Indo-Pacific

-
ALSO READ
5.5-magnitude earthquake hits south of Fiji Islands: US Geological Survey
Goyal to meet US trade representative, commerce secy on visit next week
Why do many in Indonesia, Southeast Asia support Russia's war in Ukraine?
ASEAN foreign ministers call on PM Modi, discuss mutual coopreration
Paddy dwarfing: Everything you need to know about SRBSDV Fiji virus
-
Fourteen US companies including Amazon.com Inc. and Visa Inc. each pledged to provide at least 500,000 digital training and education opportunities for women and girls in the Indo-Pacific region as part of a Biden administration initiative.
The program, undertaken within the broader 14-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, is focused on Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
The IPEF Upskilling Initiative, which will provide 7 million training opportunities in total over the next decade, was unveiled Thursday by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai as they host a two-day meeting of the Asian nations in Los Angeles. The plan is designed to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth, while advancing competitiveness in the region, they said.
Other companies involved in the initiative are American Tower Corp.; Apple Inc.; Cisco Systems Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc.; public-relations firm Edelman; Google, which is part of Alphabet Inc.; HP Inc.; International Business Machines Corp.; Mastercard Inc.; Microsoft Corp.; PayPal Holdings Inc.; Salesforce Inc.; and Visa Inc.
The initiative -- undertaken with The Asia Foundation, a nonprofit development organization -- is focused on the emerging economies and middle-income countries in IPEF, which also includes rich countries such as Japan, South Korean, Australia and Singapore.
“I have heard loudly and clearly from the region, particularly in the developing countries, ‘We need concrete benefits, tangible economic benefits,’” Raimondo said at the launch of the initiative on Thursday. “I hear that and I promise you the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will deliver tangible economic benefits to your countries.”
The commerce chief added that she is hopeful more companies will join the initiative, and that it will expand beyond 14 countries.
The contribution of this initiative has the potential to be “immeasurably valuable” and have a lasting impact, Fijian Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya said at the event
The plan will bolster US private-sector engagement in the fast-growing region in ways that pay long-term dividends for the companies and workers in both the US and its partner countries, Commerce and USTR said in statement announcing the strategy. The departments declined to disclose the value of the investments.
It also will support the region’s work to strengthen economic resilience, equity, inclusion and sustainability to help expand the middle class, as well as export opportunities for US goods and services and regional trade and investment, the agencies said.
Finally, by facilitating training in areas such as data, cloud and cyber-security work, the approach will allow IPEF countries to promote cross-border data flows and online privacy, as well as combat disinformation, corruption and cyber-theft, according to the Biden administration.
(Updates with comment from US Commerce Secretary in sixth paragraph.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU