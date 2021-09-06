Ambala-Kotputli expressway likely to open for public by March 2022: Gadkari

The 313-km long Ambala-Kotputli highway is scheduled to open to the public by March 2022 as 80 per cent of the corridor is complete, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said on Monday.

In a meeting with officials of the ministry, NHAI, NHIDCL and PWDs Gadkari mentioned that it is their collective mission to give the country, road infrastructure of global standard.

Gadkari said with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore, the 313 km long Ambala-Kotputli highway will transform the road infrastructure of Punjab, and Rajasthan.

He said 80 per cent of the corridor has been completed and is scheduled to open to the public by March 2022. The six-lane access controlled Ambala-Kotputli greenfield corridor is being constructed at record pace, the minister noted.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi road infrastructure is being developed faster, safer and more sustainable than ever before," the minister said.

The minister emphasised on safety-first approach for road design and construction, construction of environment-friendly roads, industry-friendly approach, new technology for safe, faster and economic roads and faster construction.

