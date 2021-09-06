Working at fast pace to restore air traffic to pre-Covid-19 levels: Scindia

-
-
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the Centre was working at a fast pace to bring air traffic to pre-COVID-19 levels by restoring domestic and international flights and enhancing the number of services in each state.
He was speaking to reporters at the Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here en route to Ujjain to take part in the 'shahi savari' ritual of Lord Mahakal.
Queried on the MP government's decision to teach MBBS students about RSS founder KB Hedgewar and other prominent leaders in the foundation course, Scindia said, "You can ask me about my department (civil aviation), I will answer your queries. But I will not reply on any issue about which I am not having full knowledge.
Speaking abut the aviation sector, which has taken a big hit due to the pandemic, he said the Centre was working at a fast pace to bring air traffic to pre-COVID-19 levels by restoring domestic and international flights.
Earlier, on Sunday, MP Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang announced that MBBS students in the state will be lectured about RSS founder Hedgewar, Bhartiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Swami Vivekanand and B R Ambedkar as part of the first-year foundation course to instill social and medical ethics.
