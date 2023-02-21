JUST IN
Govt to offload 2 million tonnes more wheat in open market to cool prices
Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh goes all out to woo investors ahead of investment summit

The key focus areas will be green energy, electronics and information technology, bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals, automobiles and electric vehicles, besides innovation and start-ups

Andhra Pradesh | Global Investors Summit | Green energy

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Andhra Pradesh goes all out to woo investors ahead of investment summit

A fast-track mechanism that ensures all industry approvals within 21 days; a single-window that brings together 96 services of 24 government departments in one place; and handholding the corporate sector through its investment journey. As it prepares to roll out the red carpet for investors from across the world for the Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit (GIS) 2023, these are some of the ease-of-business advantages the state is listing.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 23:14 IST

