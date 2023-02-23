Apparel sector to contribute in taking exports to $1 trn by 2030: AEPC

The labour intensive sector will contribute significantly in taking the country's merchandise to USD one trillion by 2030, said on Thursday.

The Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that the incentives in the Budget will help the industry focus on market and product diversification.

The council chairman Naren Goenka said that providing an ease-of-doing-export environment would enhance the sector's competitiveness.

"The government's key initiatives such as trade agreement with Australia and the UAE and increase in funds will help us to focus on market diversification and product diversification," he said.

promoted global reach of Indian apparel to more than 25 export destinations through its export promotion activities in 2022-23.

"As we look forward to the 46th year of this council, I can say with confidence that, in the coming years, we will be able to support the government's efforts to make India a USD 2 trillion (USD 1 trillion goods and USD 1 trillion services) export target by 2030," the Chairman said.

