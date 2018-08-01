Are Indian farmers responding more to price signals than monsoons and MSP?

The monsoon has, so far this year, been deficient in many parts of the eastern and northeastern regions of the country. As a result, kharif sowing has fallen below the previous year’s levels in many of these regions.

Interestingly however, this time around kharif acreage has dropped even in areas that have received normal to excess rainfall. In fact, data from the department of agriculture shows that till July 26, sowing of almost all crops except moong, soybean, jowar and sugarcane has been less than last year. Responding to price signals The total area under ...