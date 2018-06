Arvind Subramanian resigns as CEA to Modi govt, Jaitley announces in blog

Union Minister said on Thursday that Chief Economic Advisor will be leaving the finance ministry because of "pressing family commitments" and will return to the US.

Subramanian was appointed as CEA to the finance ministry on October 16, 2014 for a period of three years. In 2017 his term was extended for a year.

"Few days ago Chief Economic Advisor met me over video conferencing. He informed me that he would like to go back to the United States on account of pressing family commitments. His reasons were personal but extremely important for him. He left me with no option but to agree with him," Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post.

He further said that on expiry of Subramanian's three year term in October last year, he had requested him to continue for some more time.



"Even at that stage he told me that he was torn between family commitment and his current job which he considered the best and most fulfilling he has ever done," the minister said.



Profoundly grateful & humbled by these extraordinarily generous words by Minister @arunjaitley announcing my decision to return-for personal reasons-to researching & writing. CEA job most rewarding, fulfilling, exciting I have ever had. Many many to thank:https://t.co/kwsRqDrMTB — (@arvindsubraman) June 20, 2018

Jaitley, who was the Finance Minister before undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in mid-May, also thanked Subramanian for hmacroeconomicn to macro economic management of Indian economy.

"Personally I will miss his dynamism, energy, intellectual ability and ideas. He would walk into my room - at times several times a day, addressing me as Minister to give either the good or otherwise. Needless to say his departure will be missed by me. But I know that his heart is very much here. I am sure he will keep sending advice and analysis wherever he is," Jaitley wrote.