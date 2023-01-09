JUST IN
Business Standard

As electricity demand hits a peak, gencos asked to import coal

Domestic coal supply to be regulated for those not adhering to the power ministry's directive

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Power grid, discom
Photo: Bloomberg

As electricity demand rises to a record level again, the Union ministry of power has asked all power-generating companies to import coal up to 6 per cent of their total requirement.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 21:10 IST

`
