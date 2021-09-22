ASCI launches 'Advertising Advice' for brands to check code violation

-
ALSO READ
ASCI aims to break gender stereotypes in advertising, change mindsets
Influencing the influencers
Back-to-back IPL, T20 World Cup put advertisers in a fix: Experts
ASCI's new e-norms likely to hurt nano and micro influencers the most
Only 12 of 332 ads related to Covid-19 pandemic found true, says Asci
-
Before you put out an advertisement, how about running it past us to ensure it does not violate the codes of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI)? That’s the message ASCI, which is a self-regulatory body, has sent out to brands with the launch of an “Advertising Advice” service.
A paid service available to both members and non-members of ASCI, it will point out to advertisers and marketers, at the campaign planning stage, if their claims are misleading or exaggerated, or if the ad is objectionable or potentially violative of ASCI guidelines in any way. A pay-per-advice model would be followed and the schedule plus cost of the service would be shared soon, says ASCI.
“The Advertising Advice service will be a crucial element in the cause of self-regulation,” says Subhash Kamath, chairman, ASCI. “The service gives brands a chance to better prepare their campaigns and mitigate reputational risks.”
By helping brands to take corrective action at the pre-production phase, the service has a two-pronged aim: to protect consumers from objectionable ads and offer confidential, quick expertise to advertisers to make responsible ads.
With this, ASCI says, advertisers will be able to modify claims and depictions at pre-production stage, thus saving effort, money and possible loss of reputation. The Advertising Advice panel, says the council, will also include technical experts in different specialties who can examine the claim and evidence for technical claim support.
“Brands wish to be competitive and push the boundaries of claims. With this service, we can support advertisers to make strong claims, while not crossing the all-important lines of honesty, decency, fairness and safety,” says ASCI Secretary-General Manisha Kapoor.
ASCI has also clarified that while advertisers may use the advice to improve their ads in a manner they deem fit, the service should not be read as a pre-clearance. Nor is it a guarantee against complaints filed by consumers. ASCI will continue to process any complaints it receives against such ads according to normal process. To avoid potential conflicts, the advisory panel for Advertising Advice service will be completely different from the complaints process.
“While there is no guarantee that consumers will not raise a claim against a brand, the advisory does help brands take steps to ensure that their campaigns don’t violate any norms formulated to protect consumer interest,” says Kamath.
Kapoor adds, “By making this a part of the way advertisers think of campaigns at an early stage, such risks can be mitigated. We see this as a win-win for advertisers and consumers, who then get exposed to fewer problematic ads.”
In FY20-21, ASCI had processed over 6,140 complaints regarding misleading ads. Ads that made Covid-related claims were also in focus and the regulatory body found only 12 of such 332 ads to be scientifically correct.
Besides Covid-related advertising complaints, the ASCI Consumer Complaints Council also processed 1,406 complaints in the education sector, 285 against food and beverage advertisements and 147 related to personal care. In addition, 364 advertisements were found to be, prima facie, in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU