ASCI launches 'Advertising Advice' for brands to check code violation

Before you put out an advertisement, how about running it past us to ensure it does not violate the codes of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI)? That’s the message ASCI, which is a self-regulatory body, has sent out to brands with the launch of an “Advertising Advice” service.



A paid service available to both members and non-members of ASCI, it will point out to advertisers and marketers, at the campaign planning stage, if their claims are misleading or exaggerated, or if the ad is objectionable or potentially violative of guidelines in any way. A pay-per-advice model would be followed and the schedule plus cost of the service would be shared soon, says



“The Advertising Advice service will be a crucial element in the cause of self-regulation,” says Subhash Kamath, chairman, “The service gives brands a chance to better prepare their campaigns and mitigate reputational risks.”



By helping brands to take corrective action at the pre-production phase, the service has a two-pronged aim: to protect consumers from objectionable ads and offer confidential, quick expertise to advertisers to make responsible ads.



With this, ASCI says, advertisers will be able to modify claims and depictions at pre-production stage, thus saving effort, money and possible loss of reputation. The Advertising Advice panel, says the council, will also include technical experts in different specialties who can examine the claim and evidence for technical claim support.



“Brands wish to be competitive and push the boundaries of claims. With this service, we can support advertisers to make strong claims, while not crossing the all-important lines of honesty, decency, fairness and safety,” says ASCI Secretary-General Manisha Kapoor.



ASCI has also clarified that while advertisers may use the advice to improve their ads in a manner they deem fit, the service should not be read as a pre-clearance. Nor is it a guarantee against complaints filed by consumers. ASCI will continue to process any complaints it receives against such ads according to normal process. To avoid potential conflicts, the advisory panel for Advertising Advice service will be completely different from the complaints process.



“While there is no guarantee that consumers will not raise a claim against a brand, the advisory does help brands take steps to ensure that their campaigns don’t violate any norms formulated to protect consumer interest,” says Kamath.



Kapoor adds, “By making this a part of the way advertisers think of campaigns at an early stage, such risks can be mitigated. We see this as a win-win for advertisers and consumers, who then get exposed to fewer problematic ads.”



In FY20-21, ASCI had processed over 6,140 complaints regarding misleading ads. Ads that made Covid-related claims were also in focus and the regulatory body found only 12 of such 332 ads to be scientifically correct.



Besides Covid-related advertising complaints, the ASCI Consumer Complaints Council also processed 1,406 complaints in the education sector, 285 against food and beverage advertisements and 147 related to personal care. In addition, 364 advertisements were found to be, prima facie, in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.